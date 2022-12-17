Here's what Selena Gomez and Madonna discussed during Britney Spears' wedding

Selena Gomez and Madonna attended Britney Spears’ wedding to Sam Asghari on June 9, 2022.

During the event, the two chatted about something which had left fans curious if that hinted a possible collaboration.

In a video submission to Vogue, which the outlet shared on their Instagram, the 30-year-old actress and singer revealed what she and Madge, 64, chatted about — and it had nothing to do with their shared love of music, via Us Magazine.

“Before my documentary came out I got to go to Britney’s wedding and I got to see Madonna. It was really sweet. She asked about Alek and how the process was going,” Selena told the outlet, referring to Alek Keshishian, who directed and produced her recent documentary, Selena: My Mind & Me.

Keshishian had directed the influential Madonna documentary Truth or Dare 30 years ago.

Selena's documentary is about her overcoming her battle with mental health issues. The Same Old Love crooner told Vogue that Madonna “seemed really kind” during their chat.

Watch the the video here:

About Spears’ wedding to Asghari, the Wolves singers detailed her experience on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I am really happy for her. It was beautiful," Gomez said of Spears, 40, revealing that they served "finger foods" during the reception.

Gomez wore a blue strapless jumpsuit for the June 9 nuptials in Los Angeles, at which she sang Madonna's 1990 hit Vogue alongside the Queen of Pop herself, 63, Barrymore, 47, Paris, 41, Versace, 67, and Spears, via People Magazine.