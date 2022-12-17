Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘assign blame a bit too liberally’

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have come under fire for constantly assigning blame ‘a bit too liberally’.



A Member of the Australian House of Representatives, Stephen Bates issued this accusation.

It comes in his newest piece for The Guardian and reads, “They assign blame a bit too liberally.”

“Some, though far from all, of the coverage of Harry and Meghan in some of the tabloids, particularly their bete noir, the Daily Mail, was pretty hateful – but it should be noted that many of the headlines flashing across the screen in the documentaries are not from the British media, but scandal sheets such as the National Enquirer in the US.”

“The retaliation by Meghan’s friends – ‘the truth about Meghan’ – was also planted, in People magazine.”

Mr Bates also went on to note,“I find some elements of what they say jarring. I don’t recognise the ‘constant briefings’ of royal reporters, and stories endlessly planted.”

“I remember it being quite hard to get any information out of the palace and briefings about royal tours. The media picks things up: it quickly discerned that not all was well between the royal brothers, or with Meghan. Should they not have reported that?”