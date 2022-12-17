 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry fears Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘feel jealousy’ for Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

File Footage

Prince Harry’s fears that Kate Middleton and Prince William were jealous of him and Meghan Markle have just been addressed by experts.

Richard Eden, royal expert and commentator addressed these claims.

He addressed it all in a chat with the Daily Mail and believes, “this idea that Prince William and Catharine are jealous of them just doesn’t ring true to me at all.”

This is in light of the fact that “Prince William has never really enjoyed being in the limelight he’s never wanted to have all that on him and Catharine, and so the idea that they had someone new, who could share that burden, who could take some of the attention, I think they loved that. I think it’s the opposite.”

This clap back comes in response to Prince Harry’s earlier comments in Harry & Meghan about there being a vendetta against Meghan Markle because of her increased popularity.

At the time he even went as far as to say his wife was “doing the job better” and was successfully “stealing the limelight” from “those born to do it.”

