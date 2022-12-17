John Abraham turns a year older, Shah Rukh Khan wishes his co-star

Shah Rukh Khan wishes John Abraham on his birthday

Shah Rukh Khan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Pathaan. John Abraham turned a year older and SRK wished his enemy on screen.





Today, on account of John’s birthday, King Khan took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his co-star which is a poster from their upcoming film, and captioned it as, “On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham.”

John is dressed up in an all-black attire as he looks intensely into the camera holding a gun in his hand. The background light which is blue has given this picture an overall intense look. His character is not unraveled yet but from the looks of the poster it looks like his character will have a lot of twists and turns.

Previously, film’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ has created a lot of controversy all around the country. Several public figures have called out filmmakers for depicting obscenity through that song. However, no official statement from film cast or makers has been issued as of yet.

Pathaan will be out in theatres on 25th January in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.