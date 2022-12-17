 
Showbiz
Saturday Dec 17 2022
By
Web Desk

John Abraham turns a year older, Shah Rukh Khan wishes his co-star

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 17, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan wishes John Abraham on his birthday
Shah Rukh Khan wishes John Abraham on his birthday 

Shah Rukh Khan alongside John Abraham and Deepika Padukone will be seen in Pathaan. John Abraham turned a year older and SRK wished his enemy on screen. 


Today, on account of John’s birthday, King Khan took to his Instagram and shared a picture of his co-star which is a poster from their upcoming film, and captioned it as, “On-screen foe, off-screen buddy... Happy Birthday dearest @thejohnabraham.”

John is dressed up in an all-black attire as he looks intensely into the camera holding a gun in his hand. The background light which is blue has given this picture an overall intense look. His character is not unraveled yet but from the looks of the poster it looks like his character will have a lot of twists and turns.

Previously, film’s song ‘Besharam Rang’ has created a lot of controversy all around the country. Several public figures have called out filmmakers for depicting obscenity through that song. However, no official statement from film cast or makers has been issued as of yet.

Pathaan will be out in theatres on 25th January in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. 

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan expected Bhediya to do better than it did

Varun Dhawan expected Bhediya to do better than it did

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera has left fans gushing

Ranbir Kapoor's cameo in Govinda Naam Mera has left fans gushing

Mouni Roy attends FIFA WorldCup semi-final with husband Suraj Nambiar

Mouni Roy attends FIFA WorldCup semi-final with husband Suraj Nambiar
Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' teaser out

Sidharth Malhotra's 'Mission Majnu' teaser out
Chunky Panday says he attended FIFA World Cup as Ananya Panday's 'plus one'

Chunky Panday says he attended FIFA World Cup as Ananya Panday's 'plus one'
Mukesh Khanna slams song 'Besharam Rang', calls out censor board

Mukesh Khanna slams song 'Besharam Rang', calls out censor board

Vidya Balan says she is happy with she is getting paid

Vidya Balan says she is happy with she is getting paid
Kuttey's first look makes Naseeruddin Shah look ethereal

Kuttey's first look makes Naseeruddin Shah look ethereal

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts to see decline after 28 days in theatres

Ajay Devgn's 'Drishyam 2' starts to see decline after 28 days in theatres
Janhvi Kapoor stuns in latest Instagram post, check out

Janhvi Kapoor stuns in latest Instagram post, check out
Shaniera Akram lashes out at Feroze Khan over driving with his toddler in the car’s front seat

Shaniera Akram lashes out at Feroze Khan over driving with his toddler in the car’s front seat
Malaika Arora spills the beans on her insecurities with Nora Fatehi

Malaika Arora spills the beans on her insecurities with Nora Fatehi