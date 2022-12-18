Hollywood Celebrities who parted ways in 2022

2022 has been a year of rocky relationships and brewing romance among celebrity couples.

As the year comes to an end, let's have a look at the popular Hollywood celebrities who parted ways with their partners.

Here's a complete break down of all the celebrity breakups of 2022 and what caused these stars to call it quits.

From Shakira and Gerard Piqué to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson here’s a look at the couples whose love wasn’t meant to last a lifetime.

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III

Katie Holmes and Bobby Wooten III reportedly broke up in December after eight months of dating.

A source told Us Weekly that the two simply “didn’t work out together for the long run.”

Another inside source added that Holmes was “no longer [talking] about him to his friends.”

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde parted ways after nearly two years together.

Per the source told to Page Six that there is “no bad blood” between the Watermelon Sugar crooner and Don’t Worry Darling director.

“This is the longest relationship Harry’s ever had, so clearly they have a special bond, Harry didn’t dump Olivia, or vice versa.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s marriage ended in late October when the supermodel filed for divorce after weeks of marital woes.

Soon after the news of the couple's split came out, the pair revealed they had already finalized the dissolution of marriage “amicably.”

“We arrived at this decision to end our marriage after much consideration,” Brady wrote on his Instagram story at the time. “Doing so is, of course, painful and difficult.”

Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds has announced that he and his wife, Aja Volkman are parting ways after almost ten years of marriage.

“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together Aja and I have separated,” the singer tweeted in September.

“Being great parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care for all these years.”

Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone

After four years together, Leonardo DiCaprio and Camila Morrone have called it quits.

Sources confirmed the split to People Magazine on Aug. 30 but didn’t divulge why they went their separate ways.

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks

News of Liam Hemsworth and Australian model Gabriella Brooks’ reported spread in August.

They dated for three years before breaking up over the matter that Hunger Games did not want “to be tied down” while work was picking back up after the pandemic.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson broke up after almost nine months of dating.

Page Six confirmed the couple’s split in August 2022, as per the sources “Kim and Pete have decided to just be friends.

“They have a lot of love and respect for each other, but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules made it really difficult to maintain a relationship.”

Jason Momoa and Eiza González

Jason Momoa and his rumored girlfriend, Eiza González, have reportedly broken up after dating for just four months.

“They’re just very different people,” a source told People.

The Aquaman actor and the Baby Driver star began dating in February, one month after Momoa announced his separation from estranged wife Lisa Bonet.

Kanye West and Chaney Jones

Kanye West and model, Chaney Jones, reportedly broke up in June 2022 after months of dating.

The news of their split came shortly after a source close to West told Page Six that their relationship became “choppy” upon returning home from their Tokyo getaway in May.

Shakira and Gerard Piqué

Shakira and her longtime-partner, Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué, split June 2022.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement released by Shakira’s public relations firm.

“For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”