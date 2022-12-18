Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'swallowing hard pill' as Palace gives no apology

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are still waiting on an apology from the Royal Family,



After the Palace issued a statement condemning and apologising for racist treatment of Ngozi Fulani at the hands of Lady Susan Hussey, it is revealed that the Sussexes are looking for a similar response.



A source tells The Times: "Nothing like that was ever done when Harry and Meghan raised various concerns — no meeting, formal apology or taking responsibility or accountability. "That is hard to swallow — 100 percent yes they’d like to have a meeting.”



This comes after Harry himself confessed that he may never get an apology from brother Prince William and his father King Charles.

"We would have to make peace with the fact we’re probably never going to get genuine accountability or a genuine apology" he said on his Netflix docuseries.

