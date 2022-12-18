Wednesday's Jenna Ortega shares jaw-dropping edgy cut: Pic

Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega shows off her brand-new edgy hairstyle over on social media.

The star’s new look came jampacked with a net ensemble, dramatic eyeliner and even a silver waist trainer that has fans gushing over.

The entire look has also been paired up with Wednesday’s statement white colar, and also a black silk tie.

This new look is in stark contrast to Wednesday Addams’ iconic braids which have been well received by international audiences.

This new bob and fringe feature layers that drop down to her shoulders, with many sharp edges.

Check it out Below:







