 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Wednesday's Jenna Ortega shares jaw-dropping edgy cut: Pic

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Wednesdays Jenna Ortega shares jaw-dropping edgy cut: Pic
Wednesday's Jenna Ortega shares jaw-dropping edgy cut: Pic

Wednesday actor Jenna Ortega shows off her brand-new edgy hairstyle over on social media.

The star’s new look came jampacked with a net ensemble, dramatic eyeliner and even a silver waist trainer that has fans gushing over.

The entire look has also been paired up with Wednesday’s statement white colar, and also a black silk tie.

This new look is in stark contrast to Wednesday Addams’ iconic braids which have been well received by international audiences.

This new bob and fringe feature layers that drop down to her shoulders, with many sharp edges.

Check it out Below:



More From Entertainment:

King Charles warned over stripping Meghan Markle, Prince Harry titles

King Charles warned over stripping Meghan Markle, Prince Harry titles
BTS launches commemorative medal for upcoming 10th anniversary

BTS launches commemorative medal for upcoming 10th anniversary
BTS' Taehyung shows off his friendship tattoo '7' on Mexico trip

BTS' Taehyung shows off his friendship tattoo '7' on Mexico trip
Sharon Osbourne hospitalised during TV show shoot in California

Sharon Osbourne hospitalised during TV show shoot in California
Megan Thee Stallion bodyguard is missing amid Tory Lanez trial, fails to testify

Megan Thee Stallion bodyguard is missing amid Tory Lanez trial, fails to testify
Britney Spears’ dad claims conservatorship didn’t ‘destroy’ her relationship with sons

Britney Spears’ dad claims conservatorship didn’t ‘destroy’ her relationship with sons

Taylor Swift pens glowing honour for 'All Too Well' star Sadie Sink

Taylor Swift pens glowing honour for 'All Too Well' star Sadie Sink
Netflix: Here's the complete list of December upcoming week releases

Netflix: Here's the complete list of December upcoming week releases
Stormzy loses his temper with airport staff ahead of flight to Qatar

Stormzy loses his temper with airport staff ahead of flight to Qatar
Billie Eilish honours Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl: Watch

Billie Eilish honours Taylor Hawkins with Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl: Watch
Prince William spotted at ex-girlfriend’s wedding amid Prince Harry’s Netflic doc

Prince William spotted at ex-girlfriend’s wedding amid Prince Harry’s Netflic doc

Cecily Strong is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 11 seasons

Cecily Strong is leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ after 11 seasons