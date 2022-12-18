 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Salman Khan's most-anticipated show 'Bigg Boss 16' gets an extension

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Bigg Boss 16 will now be airing until February 2023
'Bigg Boss 16' will now be airing until February 2023

The most-watched reality show Bigg Boss 16 hosted by superstar Salman Khan has been extended more; the show will now end in February 2023.

The extension news was announced in the latest episode of the show. The contestants were informed that BB 16 will now be streaming until February 12, 2023.

Salman’s hosted show has so far received tremendous TRPs.

The first episode of the show aired on October 1, 2022 on Colors TV. The contestants for Season 16 are namely:, Vikkas Manaktala, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqueer, Tina Datta, Shalin Bhanit, Soundarya Sharma, Sreejita De Nimrit, Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Khan, Archana Gautam, Shiv Thakare, Abdu Rozik and Priyanka Chaudhary.

So far, Gori Nagori, Manya Singh and Gautam Vig has been eliminated from the show.

BB 16 has created a lot of news this time because of the new twists and changes like; the show earlier used to air from Saturday-Sunday, but this time it is airing on Friday-Saturday.

As per IndiaToday reports, the theme for Bigg Boss 16 is Circus. 

