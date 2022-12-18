 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
BTS launches commemorative medal for upcoming 10th anniversary

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

BTS launches commemorative medal for upcoming 10th anniversary

The popular South Korean band BTS launched a special medal to commemorate the upcoming 10th anniversary, and began reservation on Friday.

The Korea Minting and Security Printing Corporation (KOMSCO) began taking pre-orders for the first edition of gold and silver medal with the seven members' English names engraved on the front, and the number 10 on the back.

BTS 10th anniversary special medals will be available in three types in gold and a single type in silver. According to the KOMSCO, a total of 10,000 gold medals were sold in 28, 14, and 7-gram sizes, and 77,777 silver medals were also sold out to signify the BTS 10th anniversary.

ARMYs can purchase medals through the global website of the Hyundai Department’s online shops, Shinhan Bank branches across South Korea, and shopping malls including KOMSCO Mall, Weverse Shop, and Gmarket Global.

The special BTS 10th anniversary medals will be available for sale until December 25, 2022.

