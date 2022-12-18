 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Brad Pitt lauds Brian Tyree Henry, 'give him Human of the Year' honor

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Brad Pitt has honored his Bullet Train co-star Brian Tyree Henry for outstanding performances this year.

To celebrate EW's 2022 Entertainers of the Year honor, the Babylon star, 59, shared his experience of working with Brian, who has created Oscar nomination buzz with his stunning performance in Causeway.

Pitt admitted that he was Brian’s fan before he ever worked with him. “I saw him in Atlanta, and I thought, "This guy is hard," in a good way. He's the real deal.”

“He got cast in If Beale Street Could Talk, for basically what is one extended scene, and I was so moved. I thought, "This guy runs deep," added the Fight Club star.

Pitt shared, “For me, as an actor, it's rare that you see someone and get surprised. He's in this one scene, and he talks about his stint in prison, and it just floored me. The degree of subtlety and difficulty, it's so finessed. You believe it. You feel this immense pain that the character's carrying. It's extraordinary. And then you meet Brian in person, and he's funny as [expletive]. He's the kindest, sweetest soul. He's just infectious to be around.”

The Troy star continued, “On the set of Bullet Train, he was the center. He was the sun that we all orbited around,” adding, “he's just brilliant.”

“This guy's so good. I would've given him Entertainer of the Year in, like, 2018. Hell, give him Human of the Year,” Pitt concluded.

