Ryan Reynolds hints that his name is pronounced incorrectly

Ryan Reynolds is very well known for shocking his fans (and audience, in general) with his sarcasm.

This time the actor, 46, played on his name’s pronunciation.

In an Instagram Story posted on December 17, 2022, the Deadpool star alluded to the fact that his name may not be pronounced correctly. In the IG story, the actor had shared a video clip from a meme account @girlyzar.

In the video clip, a caption appears on the screen ‘Actor names we’ve been mispronouncing’ as the man claimed that many actors have their names commonly mispronounced. He began with Reynolds as his first celebrity hilariously stating that the actual pronunciation of his name is “daddy.”

Sharing the story on IG, Reynolds adds a sticker with a coffin that reads 'I'm Fine.'



Reynolds is currently starring in a Christmas movie titled, Spirited, alongside Will Ferrell. Released on Apple TV+, the movie is a modern spin on Dickens tale and takes it in a few intriguing new directions.



According to Deadline, the movie has broken records to become the biggest film ever on the platform, and its songs could factor in the awards race. That could present an interesting opportunity if that trio sings at the Oscarcast.

The newly-released, Spirited, centres around ruthless businessman Clint Briggs (Reynolds), a cutthroat entrepreneur who finds himself the new project of the classic ghosts. With their help, along with the ever-healing joys of song and dance, Briggs’s life begins to turn around as he re-discovers his inner happiness and goodwill toward men. It’s specifically with the help of Ferrell’s Ghost of Christmas Present that Briggs takes a fresh breath of life, per The Collider.