Sunday Dec 18 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to give up royal titles before King Charles coronation?

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may give up their royal titles --the Duke and Duchess of Sussex – before King Charles coronation, it is believed.

According to a report by the Mirror UK, there remains speculation that the California-based royal couple may relinquish their royal titles as the fallout from their Netflix docuseries continues to simmer.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to use Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles despite stepping down from their royal duties back in 2020.

They also recently used the titles in their official Christmas card, released on Saturday.

A recent poll also suggested Meghan and Harry should give up their royal titles.

The poll conducted after the latest episodes of ‘Harry & Meghan’ showed that 62 percent of participants think that the couple should relinquish their royal titles.

Meanwhile, in one of the emails, Prince Harry had sent to King Charles in January 2020, the Duke had mentioned that, "if this wasn't gonna work out, then we would be willing to relinquish our Sussex titles, if need be".

