Prince William unwillingly hurts Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton and Prince William are one the most-beloved royal couples as they always put their love and grace together at any public event.



There are speculations that the Prince of Wales has hurt his sweetheart as he attended his ex-girlfriend Rose Farquhar's wedding in Gloucestershire.

Rose, who's a singer, was considered William's first serious girlfriend as the exes reportedly enjoyed some romantic moments together before his now-wife Kate Middleton's entry in his life in 2003.

The future king, according to some, teased Princess Kate with his gesture as he attended the wedding of his former sweetheart. He did not even bother to take Catherine with him at the function.



King Charles' eldest son William, 40, looked dapper in a black tuxedo and matching bowtie as he slipped in discreetly through the back door to witness the nuptials of his former flame. While, looked gorgeous in a white dress and fur shoulder detail as she tied the knot with George Gemmell at St Mary the Virgin church in Gloucestershire on Saturday.



William and Rose dated in the year 2000, after meeting at the Beaufort Polo Club in Gloucestershire after Wills finished his A-levels at Eton, and were once rumoured to have been caught by a farmer canoodling in a field.



Surprisingly, Olivia Hunt, William's last girlfriend before he met Kate, was also present with her barrister husband Nicholas Wilkinson. While Kate's alleged pre-William university beau Rupert Finch appeared with wife Natasha Rufus Issacs.