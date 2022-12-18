 
Sunday Dec 18 2022
Amanda Holden says her daughters never 'discourage' for bold outfits

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Amanda Holden is defending her bold fashion sense on Britain's Got Talent.

The TV personality, 51, who is known for her incredible sense of style and age-defying figure, said she's always criticised for her outfits on the show.

But she hit back, telling The Sun this week: 'Fashion is about taking risks. I encourage everyone to have a little fun and be a little daring. I'd be bored playing it safe.'

She added that her co-star Alesha Dixon, 44, never cops criticism for her racy outfits.

'Alesha gets away with wearing bikinis, but I don't seem to. It's bizarre,' Amanda said,

'With shows where there are strong women on a panel, it's sadly inevitable that they'll be judged on what they're wearing.'

She added that her daughters Hollie and Alexa 'encourage' her to look and feel her best when it comes to fashion and aren't embarrassed by her racy outfits.

Amanda is known for her incredible figure and isn't afraid to show it off.

Earlier this year, she enjoyed a trip to Europe and stripped off into a number of sultry bikinis. 

