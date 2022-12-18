 
Showbiz
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan has advice for people getting married on 'Pathaan' release date

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Shah Rukh Khan has advice for people getting married on Pathaan release date
Shah Rukh Khan has advice for people getting married on 'Pathaan' release date

Shah Rukh Khan answered the concerns of fans whose marriage dates are clashing with his upcoming film Pathaan's release date in the #AskMeAnything session that he conducted on Twitter on Saturday, as reported by Hindustan Times.

On Saturday evening, SRK tweeted, "Come all let’s do an #AskSRK for 15 minutes. Then work beckons." In the #AskMeAnything session, a fan asked Shah Rukh, "Sir, I am getting married on 25th Jan. Can you please postpone Pathaan to 26th? That would be great. Thank you.” SRK replied, "um shaadi 26 ko karlo (Republic Day parade ke baad) chutti bhi hai us din (You should get married on 26th. It is also a holiday).”

Another fan asked SRK, "Shaadi tai ho gayi 26th Jan ko.. Kya karoo? #AskSRK (My wedding is fixed for Jan 26. What should I do)." Shah rukh responded to the question, "Shaadi kar le…honeymoon ki holidays mein film dekh lena (Get married. Watch the movie during your honeymoon offs).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be seen next in Pathaan. Pathaan is an action thriller film it stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, and John Abraham in the lead roles. The film is produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Siddharth Anand.

More From Showbiz:

Rohit Shetty reveals Himesh Reshammiya composed 'Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey' overnight

Rohit Shetty reveals Himesh Reshammiya composed 'Chalo Na Naino Se Baan Rey' overnight
Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan for staying silent amid 'biased criticism'

Amitabh Bachchan praises son Abhishek Bachchan for staying silent amid 'biased criticism'
Shah Rukh Khan reveals who he is supporting in FIFA World Cup Finals

Shah Rukh Khan reveals who he is supporting in FIFA World Cup Finals
Karisma Kapoor shares pictures ahead of FIFA World Cup Final

Karisma Kapoor shares pictures ahead of FIFA World Cup Final
Jaideep Ahlawat shares his opinion on why 'An Action Hero' failed

Jaideep Ahlawat shares his opinion on why 'An Action Hero' failed
Alia Bhatt drops another 'sunshine' selfie: See picture

Alia Bhatt drops another 'sunshine' selfie: See picture
Kartik Aaryan undergoes massive physical transformation for Kabir Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan undergoes massive physical transformation for Kabir Khan's film
Faizan Shaikh sets the stage on fire as he dances to 'Calm Down'

Faizan Shaikh sets the stage on fire as he dances to 'Calm Down'

Vicky Kaushal turns a ramp into a dance floor: See video

Vicky Kaushal turns a ramp into a dance floor: See video
Salman Khan's most-anticipated show 'Bigg Boss 16' gets an extension

Salman Khan's most-anticipated show 'Bigg Boss 16' gets an extension

Kartik Aaryan reveals why he used to be wary of signing big films

Kartik Aaryan reveals why he used to be wary of signing big films
Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' song 'Besharam Rung' crosses 100 million views

Shah Rukh Khan starrer 'Pathaan' song 'Besharam Rung' crosses 100 million views