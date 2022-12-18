 
entertainment
Sunday Dec 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Oprah Winfrey seen enjoying whopping 2lb TRUFFLE in viral video

By
Web Desk

Sunday Dec 18, 2022

Oprah Winfrey is seen enjoying a whopping 2lb truffle in a viral video which she has been gifted by the luxury Italian brand Sabatino Tartufi.

The company sells its 8oz truffle online for $1899.99, but the one Oprah received - which is four times its size - appears to be unique at the moment.

'I have to tell you, somebody sent me this gift today and it just blew me away,' Oprah, 68, gushed. 'It's the largest truffle found this year in Umbria.'

'I'd gone truffle hunting with them, you know, almost a decade ago and so they know I love truffles and I always get my truffles from them,' she spilled.

More From Entertainment:

Sajal Aly poses with David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale, picture goes viral

Sajal Aly poses with David Beckham at FIFA Worldcup Finale, picture goes viral
Adele looks weary as she attends Rich Paul's birthday party

Adele looks weary as she attends Rich Paul's birthday party

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded as 'pretenders' to the throne of American royalty

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded as 'pretenders' to the throne of American royalty
Amanda Holden says her daughters never ‘discourage' for bold outfits

Amanda Holden says her daughters never ‘discourage' for bold outfits
Prince Harry will never forget Kate Middleton's quirky Christmas gift for him

Prince Harry will never forget Kate Middleton's quirky Christmas gift for him
Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of final

Deepika Padukone unveils FIFA World Cup trophy ahead of final
Nicole Kidman feels top of the world as she reunites with Keith Urban and daughters for holidays

Nicole Kidman feels top of the world as she reunites with Keith Urban and daughters for holidays
Shah Rukh Khan praises Messi as he joins Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup 2022

Shah Rukh Khan praises Messi as he joins Wayne Rooney at FIFA World Cup 2022
Katie Price's son Harvey smashes his house window after being scared by a noise

Katie Price's son Harvey smashes his house window after being scared by a noise
Old age was not the only cause of Queen Elizabeth's death?

Old age was not the only cause of Queen Elizabeth's death?
Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal emerge victorious in 'Strictly Come Dancing' FINAL

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal emerge victorious in 'Strictly Come Dancing' FINAL
Millions react to Rihanna’s first video of her son

Millions react to Rihanna’s first video of her son