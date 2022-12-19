 
Monday Dec 19 2022
Prince Harry struggling to accept 'no, you’re out’ was said by Queen herself

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Prince Harry has been called out for insinuating the Queen was influenced by the Institution's decisions.

The Duke of Sussex in his documentary with Netflix revealed that Her Majesty quietly sat in a corner as Prince William and then Prince Charles accused him of things that 'simply were not true' ahead of Megxit.

The courtier told The Times: “Harry never wanted to admit to himself that it was the Queen who said, ‘no, you’re out’.

“He couldn’t fathom that he wasn’t the cheeky chappy who was going to sweet-talk grandma into getting what he wanted.”

Another courtier added: “The narrative has shifted from Prince Harry to the Queen. It was always ‘my commander-in-chief, the boss’, but when he was not getting the support from her he wanted, she is represented as a diminutive figure sat in the corner.

“That is another manipulation of the narrative to suit the outcome as felt by Harry.”

One courtier explained: “Advisers made recommendations to Her Majesty, but there was only one person making the decisions.

“To look the truth squarely in the eye, to realise your relationship has been damaged and to know it was his commander-in-chief who decided he couldn’t have the half-in, half-out role he wanted, is probably too painful for him to accept.”

