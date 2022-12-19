 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'upset' people over ditching her 'supporting act' role to play lead

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Meghan Markle caused havoc in the Royal Family with her popularity, says Prince Harry.

Speaking in the Sussex's Netflix documentary, a friend of the couple explained: "They were so popular, so popular with the public that the internals at the Palace were incredibly threatened by that."

The documentary then features an audio file of Piers Morgan saying: "They're becoming bigger than William and Kate."

Speaking to the cameras, Harry added: "The problem began when Meghan as "someone who is marrying in" and therefore "should be a supporting act" – was "doing the job better than the person who was born to do it."

"That upsets people," Harry continued.

Harry & Meghan is currently streaming on Netflix.

More From Entertainment:

Column against Meghan Markle proves to be damaging to Camilla's reputation

Column against Meghan Markle proves to be damaging to Camilla's reputation

Prince Harry struggling to accept 'no, you’re out’ was said by Queen herself

Prince Harry struggling to accept 'no, you’re out’ was said by Queen herself
Meghan Markle's friend Abigail Spencer fails to use her influence to defend the Duchess

Meghan Markle's friend Abigail Spencer fails to use her influence to defend the Duchess

Why Prince William 'threw Harry out' of Kensington Palace over Meghan Markle?

Why Prince William 'threw Harry out' of Kensington Palace over Meghan Markle?
King Charles 'final decision' on Archie future pending till Harry's memoir: Source

King Charles 'final decision' on Archie future pending till Harry's memoir: Source
Harry and Meghan's son Archie will not be eligible for the role of Counsellor of State

Harry and Meghan's son Archie will not be eligible for the role of Counsellor of State
Prince William thinks GOAT debate is settled after Messi's Argentina win World Cup?

Prince William thinks GOAT debate is settled after Messi's Argentina win World Cup?

Pricey 'Avatar' sequel opens shy of forecasts on its box office journey

Pricey 'Avatar' sequel opens shy of forecasts on its box office journey
FIFA Worldcup Finale: Mehwish Hayat has a fan moment with David Beckham

FIFA Worldcup Finale: Mehwish Hayat has a fan moment with David Beckham

Meghan Markle grandma would be 'rolling over in her grave' after Duchess lies: Sister

Meghan Markle grandma would be 'rolling over in her grave' after Duchess lies: Sister
Gisele Bündchen is 'recharging' with children after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is 'recharging' with children after Tom Brady divorce
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick come together for Mason's Bar Mitzvah

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick come together for Mason's Bar Mitzvah