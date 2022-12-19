 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Column against Meghan Markle proves to be damaging to Camilla's reputation

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Column against Meghan Markle proves to be damaging to Camillas reputation

Jeremy Clarkson seems to have created the impression that he had royal family's backing to attack Meghan Markle in his latest column.

He has drawn strong reaction over his remarks made in The Sun against the Duchess after Meghan and Harry's documentary was released on Netflix.

According to author and journalist Omid Scobie, Clarkson was at a private Christmas party with Camilla, the Queen Consort earlier this week alongside and Piers Morgan and others.

Scobie wrote, "Time wasters trying to pop up in my mentions saying Clarkson and the Queen Consort are not friends. The man literally spoke about their close friendship on ITV’s cooperative “Camilla's Country Life” documentary four months ago."

Clarkson is receiving backlash for writing Meghan, though is a different story.I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Strugeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level.At night I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to paraded naked through through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant shame and throw lumps of excrement at her."

Scobie is the author of Meghan and Harry's biography "Finding Freedom".

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'upset' people over ditching her 'supporting act' role to play lead

Meghan Markle 'upset' people over ditching her 'supporting act' role to play lead
Prince Harry struggling to accept 'no, you’re out’ was said by Queen herself

Prince Harry struggling to accept 'no, you’re out’ was said by Queen herself
Meghan Markle's friend Abigail Spencer fails to use her influence to defend the Duchess

Meghan Markle's friend Abigail Spencer fails to use her influence to defend the Duchess

Why Prince William 'threw Harry out' of Kensington Palace over Meghan Markle?

Why Prince William 'threw Harry out' of Kensington Palace over Meghan Markle?
King Charles 'final decision' on Archie future pending till Harry's memoir: Source

King Charles 'final decision' on Archie future pending till Harry's memoir: Source
Harry and Meghan's son Archie will not be eligible for the role of Counsellor of State

Harry and Meghan's son Archie will not be eligible for the role of Counsellor of State
Prince William thinks GOAT debate is settled after Messi's Argentina win World Cup?

Prince William thinks GOAT debate is settled after Messi's Argentina win World Cup?

Pricey 'Avatar' sequel opens shy of forecasts on its box office journey

Pricey 'Avatar' sequel opens shy of forecasts on its box office journey
FIFA Worldcup Finale: Mehwish Hayat has a fan moment with David Beckham

FIFA Worldcup Finale: Mehwish Hayat has a fan moment with David Beckham

Meghan Markle grandma would be 'rolling over in her grave' after Duchess lies: Sister

Meghan Markle grandma would be 'rolling over in her grave' after Duchess lies: Sister
Gisele Bündchen is 'recharging' with children after Tom Brady divorce

Gisele Bündchen is 'recharging' with children after Tom Brady divorce
Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick come together for Mason's Bar Mitzvah

Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick come together for Mason's Bar Mitzvah