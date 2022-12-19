Harrison Ford opens up on acting at age 80: ‘I just want to work’

Harrison Ford has no plans to retire from movie-making in the near future.

Recently, the Academy-award winner sat down for an in-depth interview with The New York Times where he talked about his love for “the challenge” of working in film and TV at age 80.

Ford, who stars in newly-released Yellowstone’s prequel spin-off 1923, said, “I'm 80, and I'm playing 77.” Ford joked, “It's a bit of a stretch.”

“I’ve been working pretty much back-to-back, which is not what I normally do,” he said. “I don't know how it happened. But it happened.”

“I love it. I love the challenge and the process of making a movie. I feel at home. It’s what I've spent my life doing,” he said.

“I'm here to sell a movie," Ford added. "I don't want to reinvent myself. I just want to work.”

In Yellowstone spinoff, Ford stars alongside Helen Mirren, 77, reuniting with her after they first starred together in the 1986 feature adaptation of The Mosquito Coast, based on Paul Theroux's novel of the same name.

On working with Mirren again, Ford previously told People Magazine that he admired the actress for her work and as a person.

“I admire her work and her person [now], and I have all the same degree of admiration for her as I did then,” Ford said at the Los Angeles premiere of 1923 earlier this month. “She's wonderful, she's just a lovely person, and so it's been both a professional pleasure and a personal pleasure working with her again.”