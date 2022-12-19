 
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Celebs shakes a leg on 'Wednesday' viral dance trend

Jenna Ortega's viral dance in the Netflix series Wednesday makes it hard for celebrities to ignore, as they quickly joined the trend.

As per Albawaba, the 20-year-old also revealed she has only two days to choreograph the dance, as per the instructions by filmmaker Tim Burton.

The actor admitted that she awoke for two days to plan the dance scene.

A-list celebrities, including Kim Kardashian with her daughter North West, shared their version of the dance scene on Tiktok.

Superstar Lady Gaga gave her recreation of the dance scene by donning a full-on gothic look, similar to Jenna Ortega's outfit, on Wednesday.

Cuban top singer Camila Cabello also joined the trend. And make one amazed by her dance moves in the Wednesday Dance Challenge. 


