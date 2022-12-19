 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
Prince Andrew’s royal protection to be replaced by unarmed personal security

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Prince Andrew’s armed royal protection is being taken away and will be replaced by unarmed private security officers, reported The Sun.

This comes after it was revealed last month that the disgraced Duke of York had written to the UK Home Office complaining about his taxpayer-funded police protection being taken away; he enjoyed an estimated £3million-a-year security paid for by the Government.

Commenting on the development, former Home Office minister Norman Baker said: “Armed protection has always been a status symbol for the likes of Prince Andrew. Of course, he should pay it himself and not burden the taxpayer because he is a private individual and carries out no public duties.”

It is pertinent to mention that Buckingham Palace has refused to comment on whether King Charles will foot the bill for Prince Andrew’s private security.

Prince Andrew’s latest royal blow comes almost a year after the late Queen Elizabeth stripped her son of all his royal roles and duties in the aftermath of a sex abuse trial brought against him by Virginia Giuffre, who accused him of sexual assault. 

