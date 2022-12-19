King Charles III to mention Meghan Markle, Prince Harry in Christmas speech

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will have their names mentioned in King Charles III's first Christmas speech as a monarch.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have continued their attacks on the Royal Family and Buckingham Palace in the bombshell docu-series.

However, the new monarch is seemingly trying to tone down the rising tensions in the family as a source claimed that Charles will include the couple in his historic festive speech.

"I don't believe he will waste a moment on them - and nor will there be any hidden messages of reconciliation, such as having their framed photo on his desk or including a video clip focusing on them," a source said as per The Mirror.

"He will want to use his first 10-minute broadcast to try to galvanise and inspire a country facing numerous problems and hardships, as well as address the other Commonwealth nations.

"I think the world is going to see him engage his audience with a steady, uplifting and upbeat message that is also light, bright and Christmassy.

"He is wise and experienced enough to know to steer as far away from family matters as he now must also do from politics and his old hobby horses like climate change.

"I'm sure King Charles will take time to reflect on his mother's phenomenal achievements and the enormous legacy she has left,” they added.