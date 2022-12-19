Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million

Amber Heard has finally put an end to her bitter divorce from her ex-husband Johnny Depp as they have finally settled their defamation claims against each other.

The pair’s lawyers have thrashed out a deal that will see Heard’s insurance company pay Depp $ 1 million to put an end to the case.

According to the DailyMail, it is an important victory for the actress, there are no restrictions about what she can talk about in regard to the case and she has accepted no guilt.

The pair have been locked in a legal battle on both sides of the Atlantic over the last six years after the Aquaman actress alleged she was a victim of domestic violence during their short marriage.

A courtroom in London found in her favour, but the second case in Fairfax, Virginia, earlier this year came out on Depp’s side.

The actress, 36, was ordered to pay $ 10 million in compensatory damages and $ 5 million (later reduced to $365,000) in punitive damages after the six-week defamation while Depp, 59, was told to give her $ 2 million by the same courtroom after Heard countersued for defamation.

The pair’s legal teams have been locked in discussions to avoid the pain of a bruising third trial after Heard filed an appeal. A deal was finally made over the weekend with both sides agreeing to put out a statement today at 2pm GMT (9am ET).

Amber is now looking forward to moving on with her life as she planned to do six years ago,’ a source close to the actress told Mail Online.



‘She wants to put this unfortunate episode behind her and turn to what she loves in life; her career, her family, and her causes.’



