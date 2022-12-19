 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Amber Heard puts an END to bitter divorce, agrees to pay ex-husband Johnny Depp $1million

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Amber Heard has finally put an end to her bitter divorce from her ex-husband Johnny Depp as they have finally settled their defamation claims against each other.

The pair’s lawyers have thrashed out a deal that will see Heard’s insurance company pay Depp $ 1 million to put an end to the case.

According to the DailyMail, it is an important victory for the actress, there are no restrictions about what she can talk about in regard to the case and she has accepted no guilt.

The pair have been locked in a legal battle on both sides of the Atlantic over the last six years after the Aquaman actress alleged she was a victim of domestic violence during their short marriage.

A courtroom in London found in her favour, but the second case in Fairfax, Virginia, earlier this year came out on Depp’s side.

The actress, 36, was ordered to pay $ 10 million in compensatory damages and $ 5 million (later reduced to $365,000) in punitive damages after the six-week defamation while Depp, 59, was told to give her $ 2 million by the same courtroom after Heard countersued for defamation.

The pair’s legal teams have been locked in discussions to avoid the pain of a bruising third trial after Heard filed an appeal. A deal was finally made over the weekend with both sides agreeing to put out a statement today at 2pm GMT (9am ET).

Amber is now looking forward to moving on with her life as she planned to do six years ago,’ a source close to the actress told Mail Online.

‘She wants to put this unfortunate episode behind her and turn to what she loves in life; her career, her family, and her causes.’


More From Entertainment:

Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'

Jeremy Clarkson reacts to backlash over his comments about Meghan Markle: 'I’m horrified'
Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn

Original animatronic model used to bring big-eyed alien E.T. sells for $2.6 mn
Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler

Helen Skelton says ‘Strictly’ helps her in ‘healing heartbreak’ after split from Richie Myler
Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’

Catherine Zeta-Jones confesses love for Lionel Messi: ‘My husband’s fine with it’
Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo

Victoria Beckham sends internet into meltdown with adorable childhood photo
Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala

Selena Gomez reflects on her ‘epic’ fashion disaster at 2018 Met Gala
Kate Winslet reacts to breaking Tom Cruise underwater record: ‘Poor Tom’

Kate Winslet reacts to breaking Tom Cruise underwater record: ‘Poor Tom’
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had most expensive royal births with their kids Archie, Lilibet: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had most expensive royal births with their kids Archie, Lilibet: report
‘Emily in Paris’ Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu star most famous French faces of moment

‘Emily in Paris’ Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu star most famous French faces of moment
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash for their 'revenge doc, strong attack' on royal family

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle face fresh backlash for their 'revenge doc, strong attack' on royal family
David Beckham FaceTimes his family as Argentina lifts World Cup trophy

David Beckham FaceTimes his family as Argentina lifts World Cup trophy
Kim Kardashian slammed for dressing like ‘15YO teen’ at Kathy Hilton Christmas party

Kim Kardashian slammed for dressing like ‘15YO teen’ at Kathy Hilton Christmas party