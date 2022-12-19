'Avatar: The Way of Water: earns $435 million in opening weekend

Avatar: The Way of Water, the recently released sci-fi movie directed by James Cameron, made over $435 million at the box office in its opening weekend in theatres, as reported by Mid-Day.

Though the film's collection in its opening weekend is huge, it is still considered underperforming as Avatar 2 was expected to have a business of around $500 million in its opening weekend.

As per a report by Box Office Mojo, the film will cross the $1.5 billion mark surely and it may also reach the $2 billion mark in its lifetime which is still low considering the scale of the film.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its sequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.