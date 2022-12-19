 
Monday Dec 19 2022
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal their new series 'inspired by Nelson Mandela'

Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have announced their new documentary series, titled Live to Lead, which they say has been inspired by former president of South Africa Nelson Mandela.

The 7-part Netflix series will air just a few weeks after their relationship with King Charles, Prince William and other senior royals hit a new low following damaging claims made in their recent documentary that shed light on their life in California and travails with the royal family.

Their new project, which will also air on the streaming service, premieres on December 31 and a promotional trailer features footage of Mandela, a human rights stalwart and climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

In the short trailer, Harry says: “This was inspired by Nelson Mandela who once said ‘what counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived…”

Meghan completes the quotation, saying “…it is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead'”.

Streaming service Netflix Monday released a trailer for a new documentary hosted by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry that will look at 'inspirational leaders' throughout history.

