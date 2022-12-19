 
entertainment
Monday Dec 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague gives fans a glimpse at her baby girl's LAVISH wardrobe

By
Web Desk

Monday Dec 19, 2022

Molly-Mae Hague is soon going to be a mom of a baby girl as her due date fast approaches.

Molley is getting everything ready for the bundle of joy's arrival and has now given fans a look inside her bespoke designed wardrobe for the newborn as she made the final touches this week.

The influencer, 23, has certainly prepared for all occasions as the wardrobe features a huge collection of cosy babygrows, designer clothing, plush teddies, and shoes such as mini Nike Jordans and Ugg boots.

Perfect for a big brood, she and her boxer beau, also 23, share a lavish £4M mansion in Cheshire with six bedrooms and a sprawling garden.

Molly-Mae shared a video of the immaculate wardrobe to her home Instagram account, Molly-Maison, on Sunday evening and since then fans can not stop gushing.


