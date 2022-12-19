Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban will celebrate Christmas in Australia this year: Find out why

Nicole Kidman and her husband Keith Urban have recently jetted off to Sydney with their daughters over the weekend to celebrate Christmas with Nicole’s mother, perhaps the last time.



The Daily Mail reported that Nicole’s mother Janelle has been ill since January. Therefore, this year’s celebration is important for the reason this could be “one of the last ones” for Janelle.

A source close to the actress spilled that Nicole does know that her time with Janelle is limited, so, she’s all up to make this year’s Christmas celebrations “memorable”.

In previous interview with The Daily Telegraph, Keith said, “My mum just turned 80 and Nicole’s mum… who knows how many Christmases we get with anybody ever, but particularly with our mums, I really cherish that chance to spend Chrissy with them and our family in Australia.”

“Having the kids in there is great but the extended family as well because we don't have any family in Nashville so it is incredible to have all of the cousins and aunts and uncles and everybody, it is just amazing,” he added.

The New Idea magazine also reported that Nicole and Keith will spend Christmas Day at Balmoral Beach in Sydney's North Shore, joined by Nicole's mum and sister Antonia, her six children as well as Keith's mother Marienne.

Meanwhile, Nicole and Keith both lost their fathers in recent years.