 
world
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Reuters

India's Rajasthan state to halve cooking gas price for poor hurting from inflation

By
Reuters

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

A man carries a gas cylinder as he waits to purchase cooking gas after India ordered a 21- day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India March 27, 2020.— Reuters
A man carries a gas cylinder as he waits to purchase cooking gas after India ordered a 21- day nationwide lockdown to limit the spreading of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India March 27, 2020.— Reuters

NEW DELHI: India's Rajasthan state, ruled by the main opposition Congress party, will halve the price of cooking gas for poor households from April as it seeks to cushion them from the pain of high inflation ahead of local elections next year.

The country's annual retail inflation stood at 5.88% in November — much higher than the central bank's target of 4% though it has eased from 6.77% in October due to a softer rise in food prices.

The state is one of several to announce measures to help households in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis after food and fuel prices surged in the wake of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Rajasthan's government said late on Monday it would provide 12 canisters of cooking gas for 500 rupees ($6) to poor families a year. One cylinder can typically sustain a family of four for a month.

"This will reduce the financial burden on the common person in this era of inflation," Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said in a tweet.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, whose cross-country march is passing through Rajasthan, hailed the move on Twitter and urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "serve the people suffering from inflation".

The finance ministry told parliament on Monday it was trying to check inflation through measures like curbs on exports of wheat and rice and a reduction in import duties on lentils.

Rajasthan has also unveiled plans to supply households with 50 units of electricity every month for free. Measures by other states include Uttar Pradesh's decision to cut electricity tariffs and distribute 1,000 rupees in cash to the poor.

Modi in 2016 launched a programme giving free cooking gas connections to poor families. Energy companies controlled by the federal government provide the first refill free of cost to such families.

More From World:

North Korea slams Japan's military buildup, US flies stealth jets

North Korea slams Japan's military buildup, US flies stealth jets
Putin says situation extremely difficult in Russian-annexed Ukrainian regions

Putin says situation extremely difficult in Russian-annexed Ukrainian regions
China races to install hospital beds as COVID surge sparks concern abroad

China races to install hospital beds as COVID surge sparks concern abroad
Trump should face insurrection, obstruction charges, US Capitol riot panel says

Trump should face insurrection, obstruction charges, US Capitol riot panel says
Australian MPs support Sikhs' rights after attacks by pro-India lobby

Australian MPs support Sikhs' rights after attacks by pro-India lobby
Thai navy hunts for 33 missing marines after warship sinks

Thai navy hunts for 33 missing marines after warship sinks
Cars and dolls for all: Spain tackles toy gender bias

Cars and dolls for all: Spain tackles toy gender bias
Taiwan probes TikTok for suspected illegal operations

Taiwan probes TikTok for suspected illegal operations
Seven Iraqi police killed in 'suspected Daesh attack'

Seven Iraqi police killed in 'suspected Daesh attack'
At least 12 killed in Afghanistan's tunnel accident

At least 12 killed in Afghanistan's tunnel accident
India's e-bus ambition hits financing speed bump

India's e-bus ambition hits financing speed bump
China's cities battle first wave of COVID surge as wider spread looms

China's cities battle first wave of COVID surge as wider spread looms