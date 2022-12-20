Chris Hemsworth ‘impressive’ Madame Tussauds statue leaves fans amazed

Chris Hemsworth’s wax statute has been unveiled at Madame Tussauds museum in Vienna.

Not dressed as Thor, Chris’ wax figure has been added to Madame Tussauds Vienna family after more than 20 artists took six months to create an incredible lookalike of the Hollywood heartthrob.

Chris’ newly unveiled wax statue has been dubbed as "really impressive" wax figure as it has managed to attract crowds to the museum.

The Extraction star’s fans have also clicked selfies with the statue. "Wow, I'm really impressed It's cool to see Chris Hemsworth 'in person'," one shared on the internet.

Lukas Rauscher, marketing manager at Madame Tussauds Vienna, explained, "Our guests have been asking for a long time for us to finally add him to the wax family.”

"Especially after his visits to Austria last year, the request increased even more. After a long period of keeping this secret under wraps, the time has finally come!”

A Madame Tussauds Vienna spokesperson said, "Each hair was individually inserted, which alone took three months.”

"The eyes were made of acrylic resin, imitating his real eye colour and were individually hand painted. His tattoos were also matched and were hand-painted."

"The fact that he was not portrayed as his film character from the Marvel series, but as himself, was a conscious decision by Madame Tussauds Vienna," the spokesperson shared.