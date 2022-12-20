 
entertainment
Tuesday Dec 20 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William, Kate Middleton to send Christmas presents to Lilibet, Archie: No gifts for Meghan and Harry

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children Archie and Lilibet will reportedly receive gifts from the royal family as per tradition, while their parents won't have anything good form the palace this Christmas.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex won't be given any Christmas gift from the Prince and Princess of Wales, while their kids won't miss out on festive goodies.

Kate and William will be sending Archie, three, and Lilibet, one, presents to keep them happy on the big day, while Harry and Meghan have reportedly also sent presents for the Prince and Princess of Wales' three children.

"Believe it or not, the Waleses and the Sussexes are exchanging Christmas gifts this year," Journalist Roya Nikkhah wrote in the Times.

"In the absence of goodwill between the couples, William and Kate will not deprive [...] Archie and Lilibet [...] of a present under the tree. 

"And in one royal tradition that Team Sussex is still on board with, Harry and Meghan have also dispatched gifts for George, Charlotte and Louis, who are nine, seven and four," She continued.

"There will be no presents exchanged between the adults," Nikkhah added.

