Tuesday Dec 20 2022
Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds share details about their reunion film 'Deadpool 3'

Tuesday Dec 20, 2022

Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds shared details about their film Deadpool 3 in a recent interview in which the two will be reuniting after 14 years since the 2009 film, Wolverine: Origins, as reported by Mid-Day.

Ryan shared that working with Hugh is a dream come true for him and he is very excited about the film. The film will see a reunion of Ryan's Merc With a Mouth and Hugh's Wolverine.

Ryan said, "I’ve been asking him to do it for six straight years. It was ultimately Hugh that said, ‘I think I am ready to come back.' All we had to do was sell it to [Marvel Studios co-president] Kevin Feige, which didn’t take long.”

He further added, "I’m really grateful that they did it, because for me, working with Hugh is a dream come true. So I’m really, really super excited to do this film.”

Deadpool 3 will release in theatres on November 8, 2024.

