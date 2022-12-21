 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Fox killed by royals for ruining Prince George’s toys?

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

File Footage

A top fox hunter Bruce Lindsay-Smith breaks down a time he wasallegedly hired by the Royal Family to kill a fox that found Prince George’s toys and defecated ontop of them.

The fox in question is also known to have chased around King Charles’ dogs and led to a widespread panic.

According to a report by The Daily Star, “They were fouling on little George's garden toys and what have you.”

Thus the Royal Family asked for his services since “They didn't want the children running around on the grass with fox mess all over it. You can't blame them.”

During the course of his chat Bruce also claimed he averaged barely 10 nights off, in the last two years and manages five kills per job.

His weapon of choice for such jobs is a silencer-fitted .22 Long Rifle with infrared and thermal telescopic sights.

