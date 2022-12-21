 
Brad Pitt gets ‘cute and flirty’ with Ines de Ramon at his birthday bash

Brad Pitt reportedly had a great time with his rumouredgirlfriend Ines de Ramon at his weekend birthday celebration before the lovebirds’ LA outing.

An insider told People magazine that the 59-year-old actor was in good mood to celebrate his special day with his rumoured ladylove and friends.

"Brad had a birthday party dinner with Ines and friends on Saturday night. Guests brought gifts and the group shared a lot of Italian food. Brad even got a birthday treat with a candle and the group sang happy birthday," an insider said.

“He was in the best mood," the source added. “He sat next to Ines.”

“They were very cute and flirty. You could tell that she makes him happy,” the insider shared.

Meanwhile, another source has told Entertainment Tonight that Ines is “pretty chill and private” but she “has been somewhat overwhelmed by the attention she has received from being photographed with Brad.”

“Brad is enjoying spending time with Ines and getting to know her better," one insider said. "It is still new, but they are seeing where things go and like each other. They are having a good time together."

