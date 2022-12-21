Dramatic scenes occur at royal residence hours after King Charles Christmas lunch

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals were in high spirits on Tuesday as they gathered at Windsor Castle for a festive Christmas lunch.



Charles and Camilla appeared top of the world as they welcomed loved ones including Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, Mike and Zara Tindall with their children, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise.



Just hours later royal gathering at Windsor, there were dramatic scenes at another primary royal residence Buckingham Palace. Someone started a fire at the gates of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night

Shortly after 10pm, someone sparked a fire at the gates of the Palace before being taken to the ground by a police officer.

The Met Police said in a statement: "On Tuesday, 20 December, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates. The man has been taken into custody. The fire has been extinguished."

All royals, except Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in Sandringham for the festive period and for the annual walk to the Christmas Day church service. It will be their first Christmas without the late Queen Elizabeth II.