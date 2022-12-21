 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Dramatic scenes occur at royal residence hours after King Charles Christmas lunch

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other royals were in high spirits on Tuesday as they gathered at Windsor Castle for a festive Christmas lunch.

Charles and Camilla appeared top of the world as they welcomed loved ones including Princess Anne and Timothy Laurence, Mike and Zara Tindall with their children, Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and their daughter, Lady Louise.

Just hours later royal gathering at Windsor, there were dramatic scenes at another primary royal residence Buckingham Palace. Someone started a fire at the gates of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday night

Shortly after 10pm, someone sparked a fire at the gates of the Palace before being taken to the ground by a police officer.

The Met Police said in a statement: "On Tuesday, 20 December, a 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage after a small fire was seen near the Buckingham Palace gates. The man has been taken into custody. The fire has been extinguished."

All royals, except Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, will join King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla in Sandringham for the festive period and for the annual walk to the Christmas Day church service. It will be their first Christmas without the late Queen Elizabeth II.

More From Entertainment:

Royal Family ‘terrified’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims?

Royal Family ‘terrified’ by Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims?
King Charles coronation: UK govt deliberates on plans for ‘unique moment for country’

King Charles coronation: UK govt deliberates on plans for ‘unique moment for country’
Brooklyn Beckham poses with Nicola Peltz’s dad as they celebrate Hanukkah

Brooklyn Beckham poses with Nicola Peltz’s dad as they celebrate Hanukkah

Prince Harry eyes 'some kind of peace' with King Charles III amid Netflix series

Prince Harry eyes 'some kind of peace' with King Charles III amid Netflix series
Simon Cowell fans urge him to stop getting ‘facelifts’ after recent appearance

Simon Cowell fans urge him to stop getting ‘facelifts’ after recent appearance

Britney Spears wants to end feud with estranged mother: ‘Let’s have coffee’

Britney Spears wants to end feud with estranged mother: ‘Let’s have coffee’
Brad Pitt having time of his life with Ines De Ramon: ‘He’s on cloud nine’

Brad Pitt having time of his life with Ines De Ramon: ‘He’s on cloud nine’
King Harald released from hospital after 48 hours: ‘recovering well’

King Harald released from hospital after 48 hours: ‘recovering well’
Taylor Swift sends internet into meltdown with special gesture for fan with cancer

Taylor Swift sends internet into meltdown with special gesture for fan with cancer
Comedian Joe Lycett lands in trouble for bashing David Beckham

Comedian Joe Lycett lands in trouble for bashing David Beckham

Brad Pitt gets ‘cute and flirty’ with Ines de Ramon at his birthday bash

Brad Pitt gets ‘cute and flirty’ with Ines de Ramon at his birthday bash
‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dies aged 90: media

‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dies aged 90: media