 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 21 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry eyes 'some kind of peace' with King Charles III amid Netflix series

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 21, 2022

FileFootage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently made scathing claims about the royal family in their Netflix docu-series but the couple is still eyeing ‘some king of peace’.

An insider spilt the beans to The Mirror that the Duke of Sussex makes “some kind of peace” with them.

"Harry is delighted with the narrative of the documentary and how he and Meghan came across,” said the source, who is a close friend of his late mother, Princess Diana,” the source said.

"The reason for doing this was to share the truth about their lives. He feels it told the story he wanted the world to hear and has absolutely no regrets,” they added.

“Harry and Meghan hope family members and courtiers will watch or, more importantly, listen to their comments. But they know nothing they speak about will be addressed in public.

"They hope it may prompt a greater understanding from the King and the [Waleses] of how Harry and Meghan feel about their experiences in England.

"Harry retains hope for a reconciliation. He loves his father and brother, no matter what people think,” the source added.

More From Entertainment:

Simon Cowell fans urge him to stop getting ‘facelifts’ after recent appearance

Simon Cowell fans urge him to stop getting ‘facelifts’ after recent appearance

Britney Spears wants to end feud with estranged mother: ‘Let’s have coffee’

Britney Spears wants to end feud with estranged mother: ‘Let’s have coffee’
Brad Pitt having time of his life with Ines De Ramon: ‘He’s on cloud nine’

Brad Pitt having time of his life with Ines De Ramon: ‘He’s on cloud nine’
King Harald released from hospital after 48 hours: ‘recovering well’

King Harald released from hospital after 48 hours: ‘recovering well’
Taylor Swift sends internet into meltdown with special gesture for fan with cancer

Taylor Swift sends internet into meltdown with special gesture for fan with cancer
Comedian Joe Lycett lands in trouble for bashing David Beckham

Comedian Joe Lycett lands in trouble for bashing David Beckham

Dramatic scenes occur at royal residence hours after King Charles Christmas lunch

Dramatic scenes occur at royal residence hours after King Charles Christmas lunch
Brad Pitt gets ‘cute and flirty’ with Ines de Ramon at his birthday bash

Brad Pitt gets ‘cute and flirty’ with Ines de Ramon at his birthday bash
‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dies aged 90: media

‘Flash Gordon’ director Mike Hodges dies aged 90: media
King Charles won't stop palace to retaliate if Meghan, Harry launch new attacks

King Charles won't stop palace to retaliate if Meghan, Harry launch new attacks
Leonardo DiCaprio branded ‘stupid’ for not dating women above 25

Leonardo DiCaprio branded ‘stupid’ for not dating women above 25
Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet ‘spending holidays together’ after split

Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet ‘spending holidays together’ after split