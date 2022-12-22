King Charles praised for ‘looking past’ Harry, Meghan ‘Netflix nonsense’

FileFootage

King Charles III has been garnering praise from royal experts for being a ‘bigger person’ with his reaction to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix series.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a series of scathing remarks about the royal family and the palace.

Amidst the buzz created by the couple’s series, the new monarch reportedly invited his youngest son and his wife to a coronation ceremony next year in May.

Appreciating Charles’ move, Daniela said that the monarch has “outplayed” Harry and Meghan while adding the move “goes a long way towards making the Royal Family look magnanimous and warm-hearted Royal Family, willing to be the much bigger people and to look past that Netflix nonsense."

She added: “The same report stated even after the final episodes aired, there was no desire to make any changes to his carefully considered message in the wake of the increasingly ferocious attacks.

"The Palace’s Sun Tzu-worthy strategy goes beyond the Sussexes’ inclusion in next year’s big day to them doing something else that has taken some by surprise. Absolutely nothing.

"The only line that has emerged from the Palace has been a firm 'no comment', a position from which they will reportedly not be budging,” the expert added.