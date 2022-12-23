 
Lori Spelling hospitalised after complaining a Hard time breathing

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Lori Spelling shared a message on social media from hospital after complaining of having a "hard time breathing"

According to US Weekly, Lori Spelling shared her health update in a since-then-deleted post on her Instagram story on December 21, telling her followers, "Here I am in [the] hospital since late last night. To all of you who gas lit me when you were told I [was] too sick to work, well here I am."

While addressing her critics, the actress continued, "How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness, Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

Talking about her symptoms, Lori revealed that she was "low on oxygen" before being admitted to hospital. In addition to that, she had low blood pressure and "crazy dizziness," cited from Enews.

Lori, who shares kids Liam, 15, Stella, 14, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 5, with husband Dean McDermott, expressed her hope to "get home to my kids" ahead of Christmas.

