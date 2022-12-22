Michelle Obama dishes on Secret Service reaction over her and Barack Obama’s PDA

Michelle Obama has recently disclosed the Secret Service reaction over her and Barack Obama’s public displays of affection on The Kelly Clarkson Show.



During the latest episode of the show, the author of Becoming recalled the “romantic trip” she and her hubby, former US president, went on the occasion of their 30th wedding anniversary.

So, this anniversary, the couple celebrated their milestone by recreating their honeymoon from 1992. Michelle told the host how after their wedding, the pair rented a car and drove along the west coast in California.

However, this time, the former First Lady pointed out that this trip wasn’t quite the same given they had “a motorcade and Secret Service” along for the ride.

“It was a little different but it was the thought that counted,” she remarked.

Michelle could not forget the reaction of the Secret Service agents whenever she and her hubby would kiss each other.

“They tend to turn away. They look away, added Michelle.

Meanwhile, Barack also posted a photo of himself and his wife sitting on the beach, and another of the couple on their wedding day in honour of their 30th anniversary.

In the caption, he wrote, “Miche, after 30 years, I’m not sure why you look exactly the same and I don’t. I do know that I won the lottery that day – that I couldn’t have asked for a better life partner. Happy anniversary, sweetheart!”