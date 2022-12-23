 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton is 'hurt' brother-like Prince Harry threw her under bus

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Kate Middleton feels Prince Harry has betrayed her, an insider reveals.

A source close to the Princess of Wales tells Us Weekly that Kate is upset by Harry's confessions on his Netflix docuseries.

“Kate feels hurt and betrayed that Harry would do this to her, too, especially as the pair used to be so close,” a source explained to Us Weekly on Thursday.

Meanwhile, elder brother Prince William “isn’t planning to give his side of the story or openly retaliate.”

The insider added, “He’s remaining dignified and is getting on with the job.”

This comes after Harry subtly pointed out that on his show that Kate and Prince William are not a good match.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery store calling her mom her nanny

Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery store calling her mom her nanny
Emily Ratajkowski looking for 'lady crush' on dating app amid Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski looking for 'lady crush' on dating app amid Pete Davidson romance
Spice Girl Emma Bunton weighs in on her ‘strong’ bond with her fellow bandmates

Spice Girl Emma Bunton weighs in on her ‘strong’ bond with her fellow bandmates
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us
Prince William says his 'favourite board game' makes Princess Charlotte 'cross'

Prince William says his 'favourite board game' makes Princess Charlotte 'cross'
King Charles 'door left ajar' as Prince Harry continues attacks on father

King Charles 'door left ajar' as Prince Harry continues attacks on father
Kate Middleton takes over Prince William's special 'Irish' title

Kate Middleton takes over Prince William's special 'Irish' title
Meghan Markle 'Netflix numbers' are not from 'fans': 'It's the opposite'

Meghan Markle 'Netflix numbers' are not from 'fans': 'It's the opposite'
Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman’s honest confession about ‘reading books’

Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman’s honest confession about ‘reading books’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother opens up about her wish after her son’s tragic death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother opens up about her wish after her son’s tragic death
Michelle Obama dishes on Secret Service reaction over her and Barack Obama’s PDA

Michelle Obama dishes on Secret Service reaction over her and Barack Obama’s PDA
Nobel-winner Ishiguro pens Oscar-tipped 1950s remake 'Living'

Nobel-winner Ishiguro pens Oscar-tipped 1950s remake 'Living'