 
entertainment
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery store calling her mom her nanny

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Meghan Markle recalls women at grocery store calling her mom her nanny

Meghan Markle addressed the issue of her race and what she has gone through being a biracial in the documentary which has been making headlines since it premiered on Netflix.

In the second episode of the documentary the wife of Prince Harry talked about her skin color.

"I grew up in LA and I remember my mom telling stories about taking me to the grocery store and women going 'Whose child is that'. She is like 'It's my child'.'No you must be the nanny where is her mom'." Meghan Markle said.

The former actress said it happened because "I was fair- skinned and mom darker."

The Duchess of Sussex also talked about the negative press coverage in the UK of where she lived in the United States before her marriage to Prince Harry.

The documentary also contains the media coverage of the UK black community's reaction to Meghan Markle's wedding into the royal family.

More From Entertainment:

Emily Ratajkowski looking for 'lady crush' on dating app amid Pete Davidson romance

Emily Ratajkowski looking for 'lady crush' on dating app amid Pete Davidson romance
Spice Girl Emma Bunton weighs in on her ‘strong’ bond with her fellow bandmates

Spice Girl Emma Bunton weighs in on her ‘strong’ bond with her fellow bandmates
Kate Middleton is 'hurt' brother-like Prince Harry threw her under bus

Kate Middleton is 'hurt' brother-like Prince Harry threw her under bus
Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles wants to do ‘Pedro Pascal’s role in The Last of Us
Prince William says his 'favourite board game' makes Princess Charlotte 'cross'

Prince William says his 'favourite board game' makes Princess Charlotte 'cross'
King Charles 'door left ajar' as Prince Harry continues attacks on father

King Charles 'door left ajar' as Prince Harry continues attacks on father
Kate Middleton takes over Prince William's special 'Irish' title

Kate Middleton takes over Prince William's special 'Irish' title
Meghan Markle 'Netflix numbers' are not from 'fans': 'It's the opposite'

Meghan Markle 'Netflix numbers' are not from 'fans': 'It's the opposite'
Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman’s honest confession about ‘reading books’

Game of Thrones star Daniel Portman’s honest confession about ‘reading books’
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother opens up about her wish after her son’s tragic death

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ mother opens up about her wish after her son’s tragic death
Michelle Obama dishes on Secret Service reaction over her and Barack Obama’s PDA

Michelle Obama dishes on Secret Service reaction over her and Barack Obama’s PDA
Nobel-winner Ishiguro pens Oscar-tipped 1950s remake 'Living'

Nobel-winner Ishiguro pens Oscar-tipped 1950s remake 'Living'