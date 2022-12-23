King Charles set to draw backlash after he rejects idea of cut-price coronation

King Charles wants to use his coronation next year to showcase UK plc,the British economy, according to The Telegraph.

The newspaper reported that the British monarch has rejected the idea of cut-price coronation.

The publication reported that the King's coronation will be a once-in-a-lifetime spectacle of glorious pomp and pageantry after Buckingham Palace and government aides took heed of the enormous coverage of Queen Elizabeth's death.

The report is expected to draw backlash from anti-monarchists in the UK and critics of the royal family.

The royal family has long been criticized for not being subject to the same level of austerity as public services, particularly in light of their already extortionate levels of wealth.



Charles became the king after his mother Queen Elizabeth died in September.

The report comes as royal family faces immense pressure after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's incessant attacks.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently released a Netflix documentary and Harry is all set to deal another blow to the royal family in his upcoming book next month.