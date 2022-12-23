 
Showbiz
Friday Dec 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan starrer song 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' gets 20 million views on YouTube

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 23, 2022

Jhoome Jo Pathaan surpassed one million views 30 minutes after its release
'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' surpassed one million views 30 minutes after its release

It has only been a day to the release of Shah Rukh Khan featured song Jhoome Jo Pathaan from Siddharth Aanand’s film Pathaan; the song has already hit 20 million views on internet.

The song released yesterday and soon after it came out, it got one million views 30 minutes after its release, reports News18.

Jhoome Jo Pathaan features Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone. Their chemistry and electrifying dance moves takes over the hearts of millions.

Previously, song Besharam Rung was released from Pathaan which got popular even more when it acquired controversy over its costume selection. At present, the song has taken over the top spot on YouTube. In just 10 days, Besharam Rung has received over 100 million views.

Siddharth Aanad’s action-packed film Pathaan is slated to release on January 25. It stars Deepika Padukone, Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in the lead roles.

The film is going to mark as Shah Rukh’s comeback after a long hiatus. He was last seen in Zero in 2018 alongside Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.

More From Showbiz:

'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection

'Chhello Show' director Pan Nalin received threats after the film's Oscars selection
Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss

Telugu actor Kaikala Satyanarayana dies, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu mourn the loss
Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement

Sajal Aly sends best wishes to Ushna Shah on her engagement
'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy

'Omkara' to be remade, 'Desi Boyz' to get a sequel, fans are not happy
Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India soon?

Pakistani blockbuster 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' to release in India soon?
Jacqueline Fernandez slaps Ranveer and Varun Sharma on the sets of 'Cirkus': See why?

Jacqueline Fernandez slaps Ranveer and Varun Sharma on the sets of 'Cirkus': See why?
Dulquer Salmaan pens lovely note for wife Amaal on their wedding anniversary

Dulquer Salmaan pens lovely note for wife Amaal on their wedding anniversary
Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat's teaser: a blend of love and music

Anurag Kashyap's Almost Pyaar with DJ Mohabbat's teaser: a blend of love and music

Rachel Lindsay says she won't appear on Chris Harrison's podcast

Rachel Lindsay says she won't appear on Chris Harrison's podcast
'Its official' Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin got engaged in an intimate ceremony

'Its official' Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin got engaged in an intimate ceremony

Malala Yousafzai congratulates Saim Sadiq after 'Joyland' gets shortlisted for the Oscars

Malala Yousafzai congratulates Saim Sadiq after 'Joyland' gets shortlisted for the Oscars
Alia Bhatt earns 'Performance of the Year' title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Screen Daily

Alia Bhatt earns 'Performance of the Year' title for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' on Screen Daily