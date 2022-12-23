Kate Bush reflects on ‘Running Up That Hill’ success, ‘What an honour’

File footage

Kate Bush has reflected on the tumultuous events of 2022 in a candid Christmas message she posted on her official website on Thursday.

The 64-year-old iconic singer discussed the ups and downs of the year in two separate messages over the last few days.

Kate addressed topics including Running Up That Hill success after being featured in Netflix’s hit series Stranger Things, the Queen’s death and the war in Ukraine.

In the most recent message, titled, Merry Christmas, Kate wrote she had “never known a year like this one”.

“Life became incredibly frightening in the pandemic,” wrote the singer. “But just as we think it might be over soon, it seems to keep going.”

“It’s a bombardment – the horrific war in Ukraine, the famines, the droughts, the floods… and we lost our Queen,” she added.

Kate continued, “I hope the war will end. I hope that the nurses will be in a position where they are appreciated – they should be cherished.”

Kate also shared her thoughts on the positives from the year, “It’s been a crazy, rollercoaster year for me. I still reel from the success of RUTH being the No 1 track of this summer. What an honour!”

“It was such a great feeling to see so many of the younger generation enjoying the song. It seems quite a lot of them thought I was a new artist! I love that!” she said before thanking everyone for their support of the track.

Kate concluded her massage, saying, “Let’s all hope that next year will be better than this one. I keep thinking about hope and how it was the last to fly out of Pandora’s box.”

“Sometimes it’s all that seems to glow in the dark times we find,” she wrote.

“I‘d like to think that this Christmas when joy is so hard to find, hope will perch in all our souls. Merry Christmas!” Kate signed off.