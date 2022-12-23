BTS' Jungkook becomes fastest K-pop artist to reach 700mn streams on Spotify

BTS Jungkook has been achieving multiple record-breaking milestones this year.

Jungkook becomes the first Korean solo artist to mark 700M Spotify streams in just 309 days with his three songs, Stay Alive, Left And Right, Dreamers.



He kicked off his solo career in February with the webtoon OST Stay Alive and the track broke records on multiple music platforms.

Also, the collaboration music video between BTS' Jungkook and American singer Charlie Puth Left and Right has achieved more than 200 million views in just 76 days since its release.



The Korean rapper gave a stellar performance at the opening ceremony of football world cup 2022 with Dreamers.

According to Allkpop, the track successfully maintained multiple weeks on the list of Top 10 Billboard Global 200 Excl. US.