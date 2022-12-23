'Avatar: The Way of Water crosses the $600 million mark at the box office

Avatar: The Way of Water, the recently released sci-fi movie directed by James Cameron, continued to break records at the box office as the film has minted around $610 million so far, as reported by Mid-Day.

Though the film's business has been enormous, it is still below the expectations that were kept from the film as it was expected to cross the $500 million mark in the opening weekend.

As per a report by Box Office Mojo, the film will cross the $1.5 billion mark surely and it may also reach the $2 billion mark in its lifetime which is still low considering the scale of the film.

Avatar: The Way of Water is a sequel to James Cameron's 2009 film Avatar which is the highest-grossing film of all time.

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its sequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.