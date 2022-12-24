 
Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video

One Direction alum Liam Payne quipped at his singing skills in a recent video on social media.

On Thursday, December 21, Liam Payne admitted that he's "never been any good" at singing as he stuck "sexy" poses for the camera.

According to Daily Mail, Liam Payne, before heading out for a night out with friends, tried out a bright light for a video selfie.

Liam asked his female friend, Hadley Anne, "What am I supposed to do with it? Am I meant to look sexy, like...?" as he pulled a series of poses for his Instagram story.

When Hadley suggested that he sing a song for the story, Liam confessed, "Can't do it. Never been any good."

The interesting Instagram story comes days after Liam made fun of his bizarre accent while doing an Elvis impression.

Check out the video from Daily Mail:



