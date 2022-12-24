 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 24 2022
By
Web Desk

Harry avoids naming royal family member who said Meghan should not be protected

By
Web Desk

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Harry avoids naming royal family member who said Meghan should not be protected

Prince Harry said some of the royal family members argued that Meghan Markle should not get protection because they thought their wives also did not get any protection.

This was claimed by the Duke of Sussex in the second episode of his Netflix documentary. He did not name any member of the royal family.

Refferring to media reports against Meghan, the Duke said, "Direction from the Palace was don't say anything.

Talking about the Palace's instructions on media reports, Meghan said: "No comment. Everyone just says no comment."

Harry said,"But what people need to understand is as far as a lot of family were concerned, everything she was being put through they'd been put though as well. So it was like a rite of passage."

He said, "Some of the family members were like, 'My wife had to go through that. So why should your girlfriend be treated any differently. Why should you get special treatment. Why should she be protected.' And I said, 'the difference here is the race element'."

More From Entertainment:

BLACKPINK Jennie on headlines for attending fashion show and group concert on the same day

BLACKPINK Jennie on headlines for attending fashion show and group concert on the same day
Lindsie Chrisley on the 'heartache' of spending Christmas without her son

Lindsie Chrisley on the 'heartache' of spending Christmas without her son

Avril Lavigne is all 'smiles' as she enjoys The Smile concert with fiancé Mod Sun

Avril Lavigne is all 'smiles' as she enjoys The Smile concert with fiancé Mod Sun

The 1975 Matty Healy dating a 'Canadian model' after FKA Twigs breakup: 'They are head over heels!'

The 1975 Matty Healy dating a 'Canadian model' after FKA Twigs breakup: 'They are head over heels!'
Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond

Sam Worthington gets candid on why he lost to Daniel Craig on playing James Bond
Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video

Liam Payne quipped he's 'never been any good' at singing in a recent video
Cameron Diaz spotted on set after retirement for Netflix movie 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx

Cameron Diaz spotted on set after retirement for Netflix movie 'Back in Action' with Jamie Foxx
Gemma Owen sends a cryptic message after split from Luca Bish: 'I don't have any regrets'

Gemma Owen sends a cryptic message after split from Luca Bish: 'I don't have any regrets'
Olivia Cooke feels ‘naive’ after reading House of the Dragon reviews

Olivia Cooke feels ‘naive’ after reading House of the Dragon reviews
Helen Mirren expresses her ‘annoyance’ over American western movies

Helen Mirren expresses her ‘annoyance’ over American western movies
Lottie Moss reflects on her face tattoo: ‘I feel free’

Lottie Moss reflects on her face tattoo: ‘I feel free’
Lottie Moss deletes Twitter after nepotism backlash

Lottie Moss deletes Twitter after nepotism backlash