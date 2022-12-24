 
Saturday Dec 24 2022
Meghan Markle calls her engagement interview 'orchestrated reality show'

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

Meghan Markle calls her engagement interview orchestrated reality show

Meghan Markle called her engagement interview an "orchestrated reality show" in the Netflix documentary "Meghan & Harry".

In the third episode of the documentary she said ,"It was rehearsed. So we did the thing out with the press and then we went right inside, took the coat off, sat down and did the interview.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle said they were not allowed to share their story by the royal family.

The episode also features the King Charles, Camilla and Kate Middleton who all said they were thrilled Harry and Meghan were engaged.

Prince Harry said the British public and his family was happy over his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Meghan Markle also opened up about her relationship with her father Thomas Markle and half-sister Samantha Markle.

She said she knew about her father not attending the her wedding through the media and suggested that Thomas Markle had been lying to her about not talking to the press.

She said she had heard that her father took money to give photos to the British media.

In the documentary, Prince Harry blamed himself for what happened between Meghan Markle and her father.

He said Meghan would still have her dad if she had not married him.

The third episode also features Meghan's niece Ashleigh Hale, the daughter of Samantha Markle.

Ashleigh Hale, who has a close relationship with Meghan , was not invited to the Duchess' wedding due to her mother.

