Saturday Dec 24 2022
King Charles looking for 'magic solution' to prevent egging incidents

Saturday Dec 24, 2022

King Charles III is warned of future egging incidents amid vulnerable engagements.

Ex-Met Chief Superintendent Dai Davies tells Mirror.co.uk that the monarch could face more life-threatening incidents during his royal walkabout in the upcoming years.

The egging incident came later this year, where a man hurled: “Charles, while we struggle to heat our homes we have to pay for your parade. The taxpayer pays £100million for you, and for what?”

Speaking about the incident, Mr Davies said: “We must defend the right to peaceful protest."

He added, "but all officers and their superiors must have a razor sharp focus in the wake of this increase in disturbance.

“There is no magic solution to this pattern of attacks or protests, but intelligence and exit strategies are the most important factor.

"The egg incidents show the ­vulnerability of the royals but it’s happened before and it will happen again.

"The key is to make sure these incidents do not spiral.

"As the IRA famously said after the Grand Hotel bombing, ‘We only have to get lucky once, you have to be lucky all the time.’”

